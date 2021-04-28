PressOne 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8,053.00 (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 28th. One PressOne coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PressOne has a market cap of $9.37 million and approximately $8,053.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PressOne has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00065531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00019947 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.74 or 0.00863868 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00064111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00096781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,340.54 or 0.07999486 BTC.

PressOne Coin Profile

PressOne is a coin. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 coins. PressOne’s official message board is medium.com/@pressone . PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PressOne’s official website is press.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Press.One is a content distribution service based on the blockchain, similar in style to services like Steemit, which reward content creators in cryptocurrency based on the value of their contributions to the community. “

PressOne Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PressOne should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PressOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

