Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $421,000 Stock Holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 155.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,833 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Energy Recovery worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 37,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Energy Recovery by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

NASDAQ:ERII opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $22.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.28. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $26.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 million. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 25,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 949,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,145,461. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $28,596.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,543.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,492 shares of company stock worth $2,353,024. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

