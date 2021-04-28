PROG (NYSE:PRG) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG (NYSE:PRG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PROG Holdings Inc. is a provider of lease-purchase solutions through e-commerce merchants. The Company also operates Vive Financial, a provider of a variety of second-look credit products. PROG Holdings Inc., formerly known as The Aaron’s Company Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City. “

Get PROG alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northcoast Research restated a neutral rating on shares of PROG in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist cut their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.67.

PRG stock opened at $46.90 on Wednesday. PROG has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.13. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.64 million. PROG had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PROG will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PROG news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $47,411.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $160,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in PROG during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in PROG during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PROG (PRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.