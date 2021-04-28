Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Cut to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush lowered shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $176.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

PFPT has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Proofpoint from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Northland Securities cut Proofpoint from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Proofpoint from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Proofpoint from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $156.47.

Shares of Proofpoint stock opened at $172.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.63 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.52. Proofpoint has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $174.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. Proofpoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Proofpoint will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $286,242.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,484.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total value of $649,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,869,505.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $1,904,117. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 24,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

