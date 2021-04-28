Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Cut to Neutral at Wedbush

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

Wedbush lowered shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $176.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

PFPT has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Proofpoint from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Northland Securities cut Proofpoint from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Proofpoint from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Proofpoint from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $156.47.

Shares of Proofpoint stock opened at $172.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.63 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.52. Proofpoint has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $174.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. Proofpoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Proofpoint will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $286,242.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,484.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total value of $649,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,869,505.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $1,904,117. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 24,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit