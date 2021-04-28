Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Stock Rating Lowered by Northland Securities

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

PFPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens assumed coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. William Blair lowered Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson lowered Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Proofpoint has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.47.

NASDAQ PFPT opened at $172.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.52. Proofpoint has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $174.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.63 and a beta of 1.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Proofpoint will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $324,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,719.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $286,242.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,817 shares of company stock worth $1,904,117 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,632,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,041,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,808 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,110,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,497,000 after acquiring an additional 201,136 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,093,000 after acquiring an additional 163,794 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,388,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 394,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,695,000 after acquiring an additional 22,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit