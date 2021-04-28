Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Stock Rating Lowered by Northland Securities

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

PFPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens assumed coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. William Blair lowered Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson lowered Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Proofpoint has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.47.

NASDAQ PFPT opened at $172.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.52. Proofpoint has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $174.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.63 and a beta of 1.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Proofpoint will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $324,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,719.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $286,242.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,817 shares of company stock worth $1,904,117 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,632,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,041,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,808 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,110,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,497,000 after acquiring an additional 201,136 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,093,000 after acquiring an additional 163,794 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,388,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 394,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,695,000 after acquiring an additional 22,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

