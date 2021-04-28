Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Short Interest Update

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 74.0% from the March 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Propanc Biopharma stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 27,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,198. Propanc Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.27.

Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter.

Propanc Biopharma, Inc, a development-stage healthcare company, focuses on the development of cancer treatments for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer in Australia. Its lead product is PRP, a formulation that is in preclinical phase of development designed to enhance the anti-cancer effects of multiple enzymes acting synergistically.

