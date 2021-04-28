Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) vs. TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Head-To-Head Analysis

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) and Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prospect Capital has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness and Prospect Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness N/A N/A N/A Prospect Capital 22.08% 8.16% 4.72%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness and Prospect Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness N/A N/A -$350,000.00 N/A N/A Prospect Capital $623.53 million 5.07 -$16.22 million $0.72 11.35

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Prospect Capital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Prospect Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of Prospect Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness and Prospect Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A Prospect Capital 1 0 0 0 1.00

Prospect Capital has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential downside of 44.92%. Given Prospect Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Prospect Capital is more favorable than TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness.

Summary

Prospect Capital beats TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd., through its subsidiary, TAAT International LLC, develops, launches, and sells hemp cigarettes under the Wild Hemp brand name in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as Molori Energy Inc. and changed its name to TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. in April 2020. TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class. The fund makes secured debt, senior debt, senior and secured term loans, unitranche debt, first-lien and second lien, private debt, private equity, mezzanine debt, and equity investments in private and microcap public businesses. It focuses on both primary origination and secondary loans/portfolios and invests in situations like debt financings for private equity sponsors, acquisitions, dividend recapitalizations, growth financings, bridge loans, cash flow term loans, real estate financings/investments. It also focuses on investing in small-sized and medium-sized private companies rather than large public companies. The fund typically invests across all industry sectors, with a particular expertise in the energy and industrial sectors. It invests in aerospace and defense, chemicals, conglomerate services, consumer services, ecological, electronics, financial services, machinery, manufacturing, media, pharmaceuticals, retail, software, specialty minerals, textiles and leather, transportation, oil and gas production, coal production, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, information technology, utilities, pipeline, storage, power generation and distribution, renewable and clean energy, oilfield services, healthcare, food and beverage, education, business services, and other select sectors. It prefers to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund seeks to invest between $10 million to $500 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $150 million, sales value between $25 million and $500 million, and enterprise value between $5 million and $1000 million. It fund also co-invests for larger deals. The fund seeks control acquisitions by providing multiple levels of the capital structure. The fund focuses on sole, agented, club, or syndicated deals.

