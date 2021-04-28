Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,264,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,998,000 after purchasing an additional 146,092 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,278,000 after buying an additional 1,008,473 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $304,237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 337.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,408,000 after buying an additional 2,069,010 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,236,000 after buying an additional 32,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.36.

NYSE:PRU opened at $99.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $48.52 and a one year high of $100.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

