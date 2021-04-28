Pundi X[new] Trading Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Pundi X[new] has a total market capitalization of $831.55 million and $56.25 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be purchased for about $3.22 or 0.00005941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00061510 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.90 or 0.00274978 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $562.82 or 0.01039352 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00025790 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.42 or 0.00715437 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,409.71 or 1.00477601 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Coin Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

