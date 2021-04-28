Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PIM)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st.

PIM stock opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $4.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.18.

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

