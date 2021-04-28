Pyrk Reaches Market Capitalization of $175,543.12 (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. During the last week, Pyrk has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One Pyrk coin can now be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pyrk has a total market capitalization of $175,543.12 and $8,075.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pyrk alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00009458 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000086 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000035 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Pyrk Profile

PYRK uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org . The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Buying and Selling Pyrk

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pyrk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pyrk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.