Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) Issued By National Bank Financial

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for European Commercial REIT in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for European Commercial REIT’s FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$27.86 million.

Earnings History and Estimates for European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE)

