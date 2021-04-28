Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for (SRU.TO) Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:SRU)

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

(SRU.TO) (TSE:SRU) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of (SRU.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley expects that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter.

(SRU.TO) (TSE:SRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$197.90 million for the quarter.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for (SRU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (SRU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit