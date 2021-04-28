Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter.

NOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of NOG stock opened at $13.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $788.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.76. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $15.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.31.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $99.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.10 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,762 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 63,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 24,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. 40.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

