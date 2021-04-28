Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Boosted by Wedbush

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Airbnb in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.17) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.20). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The company had revenue of $859.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.79 million.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ABNB. Truist Securities increased their price target on Airbnb from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.10.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $177.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.32. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,585,718,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $846,944,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,721,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,849,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,298,000.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

