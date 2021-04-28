Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Decreased by Analyst

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BHC. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.23.

NYSE BHC opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $34.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 5,120,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,474 shares during the last quarter. Icahn Carl C purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $104,689,000. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 476.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,047,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,194,000 after buying an additional 3,345,021 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $75,370,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,386,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,044,000 after acquiring an additional 369,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

