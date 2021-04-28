Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Reduced by Analyst

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kemper in a report released on Monday, April 26th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.41. William Blair also issued estimates for Kemper’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KMPR. Raymond James boosted their target price on Kemper from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

KMPR opened at $82.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.83. Kemper has a fifty-two week low of $54.41 and a fifty-two week high of $85.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.42 and a 200-day moving average of $75.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.78%.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $386,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George N. Cochran bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,236. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,857,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $450,056,000 after purchasing an additional 453,444 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,483,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,974,000 after purchasing an additional 96,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kemper by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 787,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,467,000 after buying an additional 33,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,137,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

