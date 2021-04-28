Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Boosted by US Capital Advisors

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southwestern Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. US Capital Advisors has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SWN. Mizuho boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Johnson Rice upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James lowered Southwestern Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.22.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $4.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 127.97%. The company had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.05 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $41,018,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 195,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 15,065 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,420,736 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 786,149 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,294,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,385,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,049,000 after acquiring an additional 397,231 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.