Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Issued By William Blair

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) – William Blair increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Allegion in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.14. William Blair also issued estimates for Allegion’s FY2021 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.14.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $137.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Allegion has a twelve month low of $89.83 and a twelve month high of $140.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The firm had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Allegion by 9.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Allegion by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Allegion by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

