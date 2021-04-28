Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR)

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Condor Hospitality Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. B. Riley also issued estimates for Condor Hospitality Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 38.48% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Condor Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

CDOR stock opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.53.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Condor Hospitality Trust stock. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 141,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.18% of Condor Hospitality Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Condor Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (ÂMSAsÂ) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit