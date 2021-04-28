Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR)

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Condor Hospitality Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. B. Riley also issued estimates for Condor Hospitality Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 38.48% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Condor Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

CDOR stock opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.53.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Condor Hospitality Trust stock. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 141,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.18% of Condor Hospitality Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (ÂMSAsÂ) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

