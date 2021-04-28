Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for SITE Centers Corp. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of SITE Centers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ FY2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SITC has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler upgraded SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

SITC opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.25 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.69. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $15.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 366,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after buying an additional 199,099 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 5.9% in the first quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in SITE Centers by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 75,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 172,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 11,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

