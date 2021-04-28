Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Issued By Piper Sandler

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) – Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sleep Number in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.51 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Number presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $112.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $151.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.70.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Michael J. Harrison sold 5,366 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $636,890.54. Also, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 10,650 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total transaction of $1,303,134.00. Insiders sold 52,590 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,878 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

