Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Reduced by National Bank Financial

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $3.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.92. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $525.00 to $529.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.77.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $374.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.25. The company has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $214.54 and a 1 year high of $390.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Canadian Pacific Railway shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 21st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 14th.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 147,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,617,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.7565 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 24.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

