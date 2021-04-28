Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Dine Brands Global, Inc. Boosted by Wedbush (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Dine Brands Global in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.24. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.58 EPS.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.49 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DIN. CL King boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.80.

Shares of DIN opened at $90.88 on Tuesday. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $95.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,610,000 after buying an additional 58,366 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth $20,411,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 102,417 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,416,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,147,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Dine Brands Global news, insider Jay D. Johns sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $196,314.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,002.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $832,107.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,301 in the last ninety days. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

