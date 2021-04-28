Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Heartland BancCorp Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Heartland BancCorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heartland BancCorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland BancCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Heartland BancCorp stock opened at $96.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $192.32 million, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.77. Heartland BancCorp has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $96.52.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Earnings History and Estimates for Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland BancCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland BancCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit