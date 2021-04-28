Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Lifted by Analyst

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note issued on Sunday, April 25th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.91. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $126.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.53.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $97.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.36. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $136.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.43 million.

In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $98,739.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 10,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $1,221,905.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,249 shares in the company, valued at $51,749,320.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,726 shares of company stock worth $2,416,970 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 412,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,517,000 after acquiring an additional 126,651 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,378,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $2,437,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

