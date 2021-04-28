Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Increased by Analyst

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Prologis in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.97. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Prologis’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PLD. TheStreet lowered shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.54.

PLD stock opened at $114.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.58. Prologis has a 52-week low of $80.12 and a 52-week high of $115.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 512.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

