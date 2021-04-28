Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Increased by Analyst

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a report released on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the bank will post earnings of $5.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.25. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $25.00 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $564.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Maxim Group upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $498.50.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $575.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $515.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.43. The company has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $152.76 and a 52 week high of $585.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,252,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,649,273,000 after purchasing an additional 237,736 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,236,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,411,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,014,000 after purchasing an additional 426,124 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 693,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $197,754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total value of $739,177.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total value of $662,098.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,311.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,847 shares of company stock valued at $12,708,330. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

