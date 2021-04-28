Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Lifted by Analyst

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Bank of Princeton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood raised The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

BPRN stock opened at $27.53 on Monday. The Bank of Princeton has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $186.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.65.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 564.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 16,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

