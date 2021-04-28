Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Increased by Oppenheimer

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tractor Supply in a research note issued on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.78 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.60. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s FY2022 earnings at $6.97 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $190.50 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $99.04 and a twelve month high of $192.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.45 and its 200 day moving average is $153.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,083,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,717,000 after purchasing an additional 21,465 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,488,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

