Q2 (QTWO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $108.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.21 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. On average, analysts expect Q2 to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Q2 stock opened at $106.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.66 and a beta of 1.71. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $148.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.66.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QTWO. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist increased their target price on Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Q2 from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.88.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $1,296,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,277,386.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $897,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,622,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,211 shares of company stock worth $20,645,203. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

