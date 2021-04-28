Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Chart Industries, Inc. Raised by Seaport Global Securities (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Chart Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 23rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.95. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

Chart Industries stock opened at $159.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.29 and a beta of 1.78. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $166.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 388.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.