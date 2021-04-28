Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Issued By KeyCorp

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Carvana in a report released on Sunday, April 25th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma anticipates that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CVNA. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.77.

Shares of CVNA opened at $294.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carvana has a 12-month low of $71.56 and a 12-month high of $323.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.97 and a beta of 2.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $586,457,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,202,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,257 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $120,790,000. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its position in Carvana by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 577,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,278,000 after buying an additional 407,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 16,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.12, for a total value of $4,121,463.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $306,144. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 33,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.87, for a total transaction of $8,826,275.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 851,576 shares of company stock worth $235,380,658 over the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

