Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for TriState Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TriState Capital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TSC. Raymond James boosted their target price on TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson lowered TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush lowered TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TriState Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

NASDAQ:TSC opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $783.93 million, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.37. TriState Capital has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $26.42.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 16.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in TriState Capital by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 91,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 14,809 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TriState Capital during the fourth quarter worth $48,199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TriState Capital by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 60,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in TriState Capital by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 197,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 70,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

