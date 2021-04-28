QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $78.99 Million

Equities analysts predict that QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) will post sales of $78.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for QAD’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $79.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $78.71 million. QAD reported sales of $74.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that QAD will report full year sales of $329.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $327.14 million to $330.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $357.22 million, with estimates ranging from $353.80 million to $359.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow QAD.

Get QAD alerts:

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $82.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.12 million. QAD had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.21%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QADA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of QAD from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of QAD in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of QAD by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 274,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QAD by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in QAD by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,880 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QAD by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 73,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QAD by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares during the period. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QADA opened at $72.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. QAD has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $78.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 456.09 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. QAD’s payout ratio is presently -36.71%.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

Read More: Net Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QAD (QADA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.