QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. QCR had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.59%.

QCRH stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.60. The stock had a trading volume of 30,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.14. QCR has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $49.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get QCR alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.56%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QCRH. Raymond James increased their price objective on QCR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.