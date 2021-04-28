Qorvo (QRVO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Qorvo to post earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter. Qorvo has set its Q4 2021

After-Hours guidance at 2.42-2.42 EPS and its Q4 guidance at $2.42 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Qorvo to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $198.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $91.75 and a 1 year high of $201.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 52.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.48.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.48.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.