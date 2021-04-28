QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 1.83%. QTS Realty Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.940-3.040 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.94-3.04 EPS.

QTS stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.98. 1,397,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,166. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. QTS Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $72.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -176.86 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.05%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $786,312.60. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $424,616.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,208,847.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,013 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,557 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

