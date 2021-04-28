QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.94-3.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $602-616 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $608.30 million.QTS Realty Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.940-3.040 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.50.

QTS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.98. 33,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,632. QTS Realty Trust has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $72.60. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -176.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.71.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, research analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 76.05%.

In related news, Director John W. Barter sold 10,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $678,050.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,117.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $786,312.60. Insiders sold a total of 31,013 shares of company stock worth $1,989,557 in the last 90 days. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

