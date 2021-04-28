QuadrantProtocol Tops 24 Hour Volume of $128,497.00 (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $6.89 million and approximately $128,497.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuadrantProtocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0168 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded 29.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QuadrantProtocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00065263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00020061 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.77 or 0.00872872 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00065467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00097000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,354.20 or 0.07988507 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 411,022,031 coins. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

QuadrantProtocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuadrantProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuadrantProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.