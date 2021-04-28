QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,198 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 22,519 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 121,699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 69,078 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 14,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $138.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $156.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Several equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.77.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

