QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Susquehanna in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $155.00 target price on the wireless technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $175.00. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on QCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.77.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $138.01 on Monday. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.28 and its 200-day moving average is $142.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

