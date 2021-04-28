Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its price objective lifted by analysts at KeyCorp from $90.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PWR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

PWR stock opened at $98.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Quanta Services has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $98.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 12,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $1,075,153.95. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $277,984.95. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,930 shares of company stock worth $13,155,010. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,795,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,215,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,324,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,527,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,984,000 after purchasing an additional 321,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Quanta Services by 320.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 354,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,533,000 after purchasing an additional 270,253 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

