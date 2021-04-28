Quilter (LON:QLT) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of Quilter plc (LON:QLT) traded up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 162.55 ($2.12) and last traded at GBX 161.40 ($2.11). 4,252,760 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 3,514,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160.10 ($2.09).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 186 ($2.43) price objective on shares of Quilter in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 161.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 150.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.86 billion and a PE ratio of 32.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a GBX 3.60 ($0.05) dividend. This is a boost from Quilter’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Quilter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.92%.

About Quilter (LON:QLT)

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

