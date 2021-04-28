Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

QRTEB opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. Qurate Retail has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.09.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

