Radnor Capital Management LLC Acquires 130 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,949,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,992,000 after acquiring an additional 349,965 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,442,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,027,000 after acquiring an additional 62,074 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $46,402,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 384,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,627,000 after acquiring an additional 34,145 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.33.

FELE traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.10. 3,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,574. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $43.00 and a one year high of $83.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.92 and its 200 day moving average is $72.11.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $333.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.60 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.82%.

In other news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $157,390.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,235.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $1,063,857.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,280.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,092 shares of company stock worth $2,565,023. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

