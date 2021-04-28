Radnor Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,080 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 53.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,080 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 11,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Shares of HP traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $26.23. The stock had a trading volume of 12,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.25. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $33.70.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $246.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -116.28%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Atb Cap Markets raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.