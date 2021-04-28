Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 7,000 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.17.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,893,928. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $65.54 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $66.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.60%.

In related news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 1,513 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $116,743.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 45,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,252.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 2,961 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $228,885.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,727,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

