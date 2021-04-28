Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 7,061 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Radnor Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,061 shares during the period. Chubb comprises approximately 1.2% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Chubb by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 25,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 90,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 88,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CB. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.28.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $924,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $4.25 on Wednesday, reaching $162.35. The company had a trading volume of 32,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,599. The firm has a market cap of $73.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.44. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $93.10 and a 1 year high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

