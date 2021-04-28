Radnor Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Radnor Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 71.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 2.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.33. 148,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,158,375. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $46.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.97 and a 200 day moving average of $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

